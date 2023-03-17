SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.18.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 4.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.84. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.