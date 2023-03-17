Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1131650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Small Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.00.

Small Pharma ( CVE:DMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

