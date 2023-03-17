Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $132,930.18

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Smart Block Chain City has a market capitalization of $209.05 million and approximately $132,930.18 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. One Smart Block Chain City token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.26 or 0.00367495 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,141.54 or 0.26710855 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City was first traded on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

