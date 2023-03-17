Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SND. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Smart Sand from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Smart Sand Price Performance

SND stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $81.58 million, a P/E ratio of -88.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smart Sand will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 5,175,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $8,902,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Smart Sand by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 887,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 141,133 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the third quarter worth approximately $960,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 284.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 383,709 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the second quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 89,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.

See Also

