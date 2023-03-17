Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.31-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $943.00 million-$948.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $955.66 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.31-0.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Shares of SMAR opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $58.22.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $98,767.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Smartsheet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

