Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.31-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $943.00 million-$948.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $955.66 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.31-0.38 EPS.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $238,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

