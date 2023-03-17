Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SMSI. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Dawson James lowered their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.30 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.65.

Smith Micro Software Price Performance

SMSI stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

