Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk Sells 22,800 Shares

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.74. The company had a trading volume of 894,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,652. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $259.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

