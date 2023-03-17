SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 12,682 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,733.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,945 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,052 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,896 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $69.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $80.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

