SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,950 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $893,093,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,589,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after buying an additional 3,248,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

IEFA opened at $63.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.