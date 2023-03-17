SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 915 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

IJR stock opened at $95.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.53.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

