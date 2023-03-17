SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after acquiring an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,784,000 after acquiring an additional 80,677 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,162,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,717,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $681.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $709.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $634.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.73.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.