SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $4.30 Million Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.2% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR stock opened at $83.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.96. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

