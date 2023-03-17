SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 10,047 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $31,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

