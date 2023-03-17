SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $135.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.68 and a 200 day moving average of $138.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

