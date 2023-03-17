Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) vs. LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.7% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of LM Funding America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A LM Funding America 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and LM Funding America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

LM Funding America has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 284.57%. Given LM Funding America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LM Funding America is more favorable than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and LM Funding America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $2.54 million N/A N/A LM Funding America $900,000.00 11.35 $4.76 million ($2.01) -0.39

LM Funding America has higher revenue and earnings than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Profitability

This table compares Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -30.17% 1.68% LM Funding America -1,563.00% -39.18% -38.35%

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. is a technology-based specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of funding to nonprofit community associations. It also focuses on business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each association’s financial needs, and cryptocurrency mining through its subsidiary. The company was founded by Carollinn Gould and Frank Silcox on January 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

