Solana (SOL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $440.88 Million

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, Solana has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. Solana has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and approximately $440.88 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can currently be bought for about $20.24 or 0.00078450 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Solana

Solana uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 539,312,705 coins and its circulating supply is 383,380,337 coins. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news. Solana’s official website is solana.com. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

