Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Director Acquires $626,340.00 in Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 214,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $626,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 300,005 shares in the company, valued at $876,014.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Solid Power Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of SLDP opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.44 million, a PE ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 1.64. Solid Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLDP shares. DA Davidson downgraded Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Solid Power in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Solid Power Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,242,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

