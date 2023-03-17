Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $3.01. Soligenix shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 39,012 shares traded.

Soligenix Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The company has a market cap of $6.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soligenix

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Soligenix worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare diseases. It operates through the Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.