Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Stock Price Up 9.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) shares rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 138,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 366,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.
Specifically, Director David Powers bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $100,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Solo Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Solo Brands Trading Up 9.4 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,104,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 299,855 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 167,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 7.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,015,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 648,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.
Solo Brands Company Profile
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
