Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Stock Price Up 9.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) shares rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 138,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 366,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Specifically, Director David Powers bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $100,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

DTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Solo Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $623.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,104,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 299,855 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 167,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 7.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,015,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 648,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

