Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.00.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $86.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average of $78.71. Sony Group has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $107.52. The stock has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sony Group

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.