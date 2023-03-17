SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) COO Sells $105,400.00 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) COO Michael Zagorsek sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $362.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

