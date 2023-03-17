SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) VP Sells $83,357.76 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) VP Majid Emami sold 33,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $83,357.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 381,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $362.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOUN. Northland Securities lowered their target price on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

About SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

