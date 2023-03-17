SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) VP Sells $83,357.76 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNGet Rating) VP Majid Emami sold 33,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $83,357.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 381,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $362.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOUN. Northland Securities lowered their target price on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

