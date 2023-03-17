Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $34.22 on Thursday. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.34). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, insider William M. Aiken III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.21 per share, with a total value of $38,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,038. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider William M. Aiken III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.21 per share, with a total value of $38,210.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,038. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anna T. Locke purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $27,472.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $29,181.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,272 shares of company stock valued at $374,353. Insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.