Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) EVP Brett Dorton Sells 480 Shares of Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) EVP Brett Dorton sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $19,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,523. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ SMBC traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.67. 13,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,929. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $459.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.1% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

