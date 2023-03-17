Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,680,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,845. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after acquiring an additional 513,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.