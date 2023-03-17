SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SP stock opened at $32.94 on Thursday. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a market cap of $641.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at SP Plus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 10,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $357,618.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,183.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SP Plus by 125.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SP Plus by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SP Plus in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in SP Plus by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.