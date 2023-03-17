SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186,147 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,092,000 after buying an additional 105,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after buying an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $178.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.10.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

