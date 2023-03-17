SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.2% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,417,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,783,124. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $186.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.39.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

