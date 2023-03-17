SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.4% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,092,000 after buying an additional 105,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after buying an additional 628,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $181.06 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $186.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.58 and its 200 day moving average is $165.39.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

