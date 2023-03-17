SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SPDW stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $30.34. 379,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686,348. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $35.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

