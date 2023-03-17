SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Cut by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.1% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,418. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $35.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

