SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 60,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. 743,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,552. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $40.07.

