SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 568.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,048,000 after buying an additional 3,375,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,354,000 after buying an additional 1,108,635 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 731,069 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 85.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,535,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,653,000 after buying an additional 706,537 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM opened at $32.83 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $40.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37.

