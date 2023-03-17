SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 794,082 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 369,431 shares.The stock last traded at $62.46 and had previously closed at $64.89.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.97.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.