SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,276 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 3.2% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $14,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,393,207. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

