SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Position Increased by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF accounts for 1.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.68% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.36. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $138.65 and a 12-month high of $220.31.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

