Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRAD. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $17.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

