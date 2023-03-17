Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) PT Lowered to $15.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRAD. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sportradar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Sportradar Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.25.
Sportradar Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sportradar Group
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sportradar Group (SRAD)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.