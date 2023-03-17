Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) PT Lowered to $15.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRAD. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sportradar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Sportradar Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Sportradar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Sportradar Group by 29.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Sportradar Group by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

