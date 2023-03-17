SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sven Wehrwein Sells 1,000 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SPSC opened at $148.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.09. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $157.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

About SPS Commerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

