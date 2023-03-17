SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPSC. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.17.

SPSC stock opened at $148.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.84 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $157.46.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 5,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $806,759.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,924,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 5,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $806,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,218 shares in the company, valued at $17,924,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,541,495. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

