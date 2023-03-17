Square Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $32.75 Million (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, Square Token has traded up 90.5% against the dollar. Square Token has a total market cap of $32.75 million and $2.81 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Square Token token can now be purchased for $15.83 or 0.00059886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Square Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.89 or 0.00365226 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,042.11 or 0.26545893 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 15.96845385 USD and is up 8.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $2,815,751.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Square Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Square Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.