Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Director Jonathan D. Klein Sells 28,446 Shares

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $768,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 745,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,126,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Squarespace Stock Up 1.5 %

SQSP stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SQSP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Squarespace from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Squarespace from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

Squarespace Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

