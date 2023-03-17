Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Director Jonathan D. Klein Sells 53,758 Shares

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,466,518.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 691,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,869,084.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Squarespace Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SQSP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.92. 1,448,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.12. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Squarespace by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,984,000 after buying an additional 419,488 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,437,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,069,000 after purchasing an additional 179,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,813,000 after purchasing an additional 175,669 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Squarespace in the 3rd quarter worth $23,478,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Squarespace by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SQSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Squarespace from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Squarespace from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Squarespace from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.64.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

