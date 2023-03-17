SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 66,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.9% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 597,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 54,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.