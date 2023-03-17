SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Up 4.1%

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO)’s stock price was up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $14.18. Approximately 617,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,519,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSRM. StockNews.com began coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $32,463.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,484.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $262,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $32,463.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,484.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,927 shares of company stock worth $410,052. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $521,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,025,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 269,095 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 28.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 847,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 26.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 330,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

