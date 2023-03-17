Stableford Capital II LLC Buys 363 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI traded down $29.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,185.66. The stock had a trading volume of 164,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,325. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,136.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $973.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,275.82. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 127.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,305.00.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

