Stableford Capital II LLC Buys New Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Dodge & Cox grew its position in PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 674.9% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 93.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,315 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 284.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 1.5 %

PYPL stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,519,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,110,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.11. The company has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

