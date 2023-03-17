Stableford Capital II LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,418 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,859. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

