Stableford Capital II LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 2.2% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 101,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,015,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,793. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

